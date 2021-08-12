Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($8.11) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($7.78). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($8.18) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ RETA traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $100.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,998. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.12. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $186.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $226,875.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998 over the last 90 days. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

