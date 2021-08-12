Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of ARWR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.97. 2,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,581. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.79. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after purchasing an additional 259,793 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

