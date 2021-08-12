Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.77

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and traded as high as $44.55. Capgemini shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 15,767 shares.

CGEMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.776 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

About Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.