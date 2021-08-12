Capital (LON:CAPD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 83 ($1.08). Capital shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.08), with a volume of 13,250 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Capital from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £156.07 million and a PE ratio of 6.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

