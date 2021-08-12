Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $10,272,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 478,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,343,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,455,000 after acquiring an additional 171,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 137.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 141,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth $1,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFFN. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

