Cappasity (CAPP) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Cappasity has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $126,821.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00056131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.23 or 0.00880574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00110400 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001961 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

