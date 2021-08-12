Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.00

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $60.52, with a volume of 53064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.89.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 132.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

