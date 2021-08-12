Carbon (CRBN) Price Up 22.5% This Week

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Carbon has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $4.24 million and $127,846.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00046530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00140773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00156209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,494.07 or 0.99601696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.93 or 0.00859440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,319,991 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

