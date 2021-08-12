Carclo (LON:CAR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carclo plc (LON:CAR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 48.60 ($0.63). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 47.80 ($0.62), with a volume of 299,788 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.71. The stock has a market cap of £35.83 million and a PE ratio of 4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.57.

Get Carclo alerts:

In related news, insider Phil White acquired 19,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.72 ($13,000.68).

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.