Cardano Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. Cardano has a market cap of $56.83 billion and $6.00 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00003985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00062709 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00036571 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.00307658 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000754 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00035387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007448 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,982,237,587 coins and its circulating supply is 32,112,259,485 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.