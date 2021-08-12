Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 908.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.86% of Cardiff Oncology worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.74. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

