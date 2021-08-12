Cardstack 24-Hour Volume Reaches $297,397.00 (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Cardstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardstack has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $15.76 million and approximately $297,397.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.34 or 0.00888365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00109858 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00151110 BTC.

About Cardstack

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Buying and Selling Cardstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

