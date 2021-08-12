CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.480-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

