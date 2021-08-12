Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on CGJTF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Cargojet stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.78. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

