Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on CGJTF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Cargojet stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.78. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $186.62.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Analyst Recommendations for Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.