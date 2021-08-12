CargoX (CXO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $79,954.00

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 7% higher against the dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $42.97 million and $79,954.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00055557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.89 or 0.00874213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00109543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00159053 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,845,647 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

