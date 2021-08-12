CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$216 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.52 million.

Shares of CARG opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.56.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $33,831.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,526,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $155,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 543,336 shares of company stock worth $15,091,292 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.