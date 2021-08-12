CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Needham & Company LLC

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CARG. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Get CarGurus alerts:

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.86. 23,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,938. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.89. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $98,293.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,455.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $392,111.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,171,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,837,226.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 543,336 shares of company stock valued at $15,091,292 in the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter worth approximately $26,026,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in CarGurus by 94.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after acquiring an additional 845,513 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 36.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,490,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,351,000 after acquiring an additional 668,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.