Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s stock price dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.87 and last traded at $23.04. Approximately 51,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,093,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

About Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.