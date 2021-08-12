Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,766 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. H&R Block comprises 2.3% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of H&R Block worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 62.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,444 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,387,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 10.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after acquiring an additional 218,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 18.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after acquiring an additional 253,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.75. 1,154,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,981. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.40.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

