Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 3.0% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 174,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 235,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 12.1% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 56.9% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 86,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 31,446 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $47.24. 29,630,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,630,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

