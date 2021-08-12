Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,807 shares in the last quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust raised its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,214,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,002,000 after purchasing an additional 373,917 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 631,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 536,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,781,000 after purchasing an additional 74,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,083,000.

IGLB stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.25. The company had a trading volume of 867,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,603. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.37.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.