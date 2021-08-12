Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.32 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. First American Financial accounts for about 2.9% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First American Financial worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 203,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,264,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,190,000 after buying an additional 110,194 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.39. 257,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,223. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.46. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAF. Truist Securities increased their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.