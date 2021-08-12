Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,018 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. NetApp makes up approximately 3.4% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.06. The company had a trading volume of 833,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,534. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.96. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.39.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

