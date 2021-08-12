Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.15 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after buying an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 291,091 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 207,276 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 296,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 174,904 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.51. 220,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.44. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

