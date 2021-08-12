Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 2.4% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,711. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.01. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $103.21. The firm has a market cap of $239.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DNB Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

