Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Premier accounts for approximately 2.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Premier worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Premier by 650.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Premier by 66.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Premier by 109.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier alerts:

NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.22. 459,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.