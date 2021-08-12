Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,456 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80,682 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $175,095,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after acquiring an additional 75,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,218,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 99,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,171. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $79.58.

