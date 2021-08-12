CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Trading Down 8%

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) were down 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 19,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,866,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a market cap of $903.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.00 and a beta of 2.72.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 50,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Meniane sold 1,428 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $29,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,712 shares of company stock worth $5,446,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 616,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 544.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 42,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

