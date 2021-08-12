Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.85

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.52, with a volume of 2938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSV. TheStreet lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.26 million, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $149,710. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

