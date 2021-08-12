Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

CARR traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $55.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,510,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,313. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

