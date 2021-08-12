Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.65.
NYSE CARR traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.85. 74,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,604,886. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
