Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

NYSE CARR traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.85. 74,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,604,886. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

