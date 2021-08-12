Carry (CRE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.43 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Carry has a market cap of $94.43 million and $19.30 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00028011 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00033267 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,351,193,249 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

