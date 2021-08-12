Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Carter Bankshares worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 8.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARE. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CARE opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41.

Carter Bankshares Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

