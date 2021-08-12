Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.66. Cartesian Growth shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 897 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.