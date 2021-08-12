Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Carvana worth $32,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,475,000 after buying an additional 430,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after buying an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Carvana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,305,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,239,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total transaction of $42,553.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,324,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $2,668,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,995,189.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,623,231 shares of company stock worth $488,411,837. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA traded down $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $358.15. The stock had a trading volume of 653,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,813. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.11 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.01.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.88.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

