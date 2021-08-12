Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Reaches $155.44 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 97.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $155.44 million and approximately $61.02 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,273,020,974 coins and its circulating supply is 1,205,376,349 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

