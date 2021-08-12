Caspian Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $469,087.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a total market cap of $8.65 million and $469,087.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.99 or 0.00879216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00110502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00154391 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

