Castle Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $14,937.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.04 or 0.00413264 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003500 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.71 or 0.00946975 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.