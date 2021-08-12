Castweet (CTT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $53,747.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. Castweet has a market cap of $157,271.60 and approximately $53,747.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for $0.0877 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Castweet has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.89 or 0.00447378 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000071 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00126495 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000215 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

