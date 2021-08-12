Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $605.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.32. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 67.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 92,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 37,411 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $194,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.