CBC.network (CBC) Price Hits $0.0635 on Major Exchanges

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, CBC.network has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $9.90 million and $107,418.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CBC.network

CBC.network (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars.

