CBDAO (BREE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $72,400.00

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. CBDAO has a market capitalization of $97,784.20 and approximately $72,400.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CBDAO has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CBDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0916 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00055933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.10 or 0.00878119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00110648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00156394 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

BREE is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

