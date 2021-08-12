CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Director Brandon B. Boze Sells 302,000 Shares

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,063. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 383.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,982 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $109,536,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $78,374,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,094,000 after acquiring an additional 870,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

