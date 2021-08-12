CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Director Sells $32,555,270.00 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.60. 1,666,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

