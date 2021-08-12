CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.48. 2,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 674,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:CCCS)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

