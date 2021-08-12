Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.40 Price Target at Baader Bank

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €5.40 ($6.35) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

CEC1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective on Ceconomy in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.08 ($5.98).

Shares of CEC1 opened at €6.60 ($7.76) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.67 million and a PE ratio of 16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of €3.64 ($4.28) and a twelve month high of €7.60 ($8.94). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.59.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

