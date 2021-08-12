CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $430,220.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 716,544,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

