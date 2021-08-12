Celer Network (CELR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $57.80 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $244.78 million and approximately $57.80 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,480,630 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

