Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) CFO Samuel Bates Martin Sells 2,738 Shares

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CLDX stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $43.83. 1,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,817. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 3.09. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $48.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CLDX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $103,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

