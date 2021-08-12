Celo Price Up 7.4% This Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Celo has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00006748 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $867.42 million and approximately $23.62 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00047208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00144648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00155079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,504.60 or 0.99260986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.00 or 0.00878762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,702,568 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.